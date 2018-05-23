Nikki Bella Blasts Reports She and John Cena Are Getting Back Together

Nikki Bella announced her split with John Cena in April, and rumors have been flying ever since about the reasons behind the pair’s breakup as well as speculation that they are already back together.

According to Bella, however, that doesn’t seem to be the case, with the athlete using her and sister Brie Bella’s joint Twitter account to slam the sources discussing her private life with the media.

“The lies… damn can make a girl want to hide… these articles are so incorrect,” she wrote. “One day I would love to meet these ‘sources.’ N.”

She further proved her point while replying to a fan who claimed the pair’s breakup was “a work.”

“Actually it wasn’t,” Nikki wrote. “Stop believing everything on the internet. I just can’t with all of these fake articles and tweets. So unreal.”

It’s possible Nikki was referring to a recent article from People in which a source claimed that Nikki and Cena are “basically back together.”

“This was never really about ending their relationship— it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” the source said. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

The “source” added, “They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken.”

This isn’t the first time the Bellas have disproven a source who spoke to the media, with a source telling People shortly after Nikki and Cena’s split that Brie was furious with Cena and “wants to kill” him.

Brie later took to her Instagram story to correct the matter.

“False!!” she wrote. “I’ll always love @johncena like a brother. He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he and my sister.”

Since Nikki and Cena’s split, Cena has been open about his desire to reunite with Nikki and go through with their wedding, which was reported to have been scheduled for May 5 in Mexico.

