Nicole Kidman’s New Magazine Cover Is Cowboy Hats and Nipples

In stark contrast to her typically conservative red carpet sense of style, Nicole Kidman rocked a rather racy outfit on the new cover of LOVE magazine. The publication took to Instagram to share a look at the feature photo on Friday.

"I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, what was I doing? I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?" THE Nicole Kidman for Love 18 #lovedup ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

The image shows the Oscar-winning actress rocking a purple cowboy hat along with a red lace-up swimsuit that flaunts her trim physique. Her signature blond locks were swept over her face and resting on her shoulders. She has a faux fur jacket clinging to her arms as she stands in the middle of the street.

The photo shoot was so sexy that Kidman actually wondered if she made a mistake in agreeing to do it.

"I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, 'what was I doing?' I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?" she said.

The Eyes Wide Shut star was likely giving a nod to her country music singer hubby, Keith Urban, with the cowboy hat in her latest photo shoot. Kidman has previously spoken out about when she met her now husband of 11 years.

"I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. He didn't call me for four months," Kidman, 49, said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres then asked if Keith ever explained to her why it took him months to contact her. "He must have been just shy," the Australian actress said.

"We're here now and it's all good," Kidman said. "We don't need to hash up all that stuff."

The celebrity couple has two daughters together: Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. Kidman is also the mother of Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.