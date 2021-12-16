Nicole Kidman Poised to Receive Major Award

Nicole Kidman is set to be recognized for her latest role. The Academy Award winner, who stars as Lucille Ball in the film Being the Ricardos, will receive the Career Achievement Award for her performance in the movie at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. The Desert Sun reported on the award on Dec. 14. The awards will be held on Jan. 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The accompanying festival will run through Jan. 17.

Being the Ricardos takes a behind-the-scenes look at the 1950s beloved sitcom I Love Lucy amid a critical production week as Ball and husband Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) tackle personal accusations and political controversy. The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, and Alia Shawkat. Amazon Prime Video will release the film on Dec. 21.

Kidman’s performance is garnering her critical acclaim. “Rising to the challenge of playing such an iconic talent, Nicole Kidman delivers a truly spot-on performance in capturing both the on-camera comic timing and off-camera bravery that made Lucy an unstoppable force in the 1950s and 60s,” Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement.

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Ball and Arnaz, said in an Instagram post that she is pleased with Kidman’s portrayal of her mother. She notes that Kidman “became my mother’s soul” and that she “crawled into her head.” Arnaz appreciated that an exact look-a-like of the icon wasn’t cast in the film, writing: “I couldn’t have taken it.”

In 2003, Kidman won an Academy Award for her performance in The Hours. She also has five Golden Globes, two Emmy Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild award. Other popular credits of Kidman’s include Eyes Wide Shut and Bombshell.

Kidman joins a long list of honorees for the upcoming award ceremony, including Lady Gaga who will be presented the Icon Award, Jennifer Hudson who will receive the Chairman’s Award, and the film King Richard in the category of Ensemble Performance Award.