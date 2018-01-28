‘Charles in Charge’ Actress Nicole Eggert Claims Scott Baio Molested Her as a Minor

Charles in Charge and Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert accused former co-star/director Scott Baio of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor.

Eggert started her accusation on Twitter by responding to a tweet stating Baio, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump, was unable to accompany the President to Switzerland.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

“Ask [Scott Baio] what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.” Eggert wrote

In her responses to the tweet, Eggert described herself as a “molested child” and said that Baio allegedly attacked her between the ages of 14 to 17 years-old.

I was 14,15,16 and 17 — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

The two starred starred in the Charles in Charge sitcom from 1987-90, with Eggert playing a college student Jamie Powell while Baio played the titular role.

Baio’s wife Renee was the first to respond, saying his legal team had sent her a pair of cease and desist letters.

,@NicoleEggert @ScottBaio Scott’s legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show! — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) January 27, 2018

“Scott’s legal team has served y more than [to] cease & desist letter, [when you] pretended [to be] a Nanny & [Dr. Oz] killed ur show!” Renee wrote. Baio would go on to defend himself via a Facebook Live video.

Baio was previously involved in another assault case, though it was one he was on the receiving end of. In 2016 he accused Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith’s wife Nancy Mack of physically assaulting him at their children’s elementary school function. Mack denied the attack, while Baio said she was berating him for being a Trump supporter.

