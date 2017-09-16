Nicki Minaj Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Fashion Week Event

Nicki Minaj has been strutting her stuff during New York Fashion Week, but she had a minor wardrobe malfunction in the process.

As the “Super Bass” rapper arrived at the Marc Jacobs showcase on Wednesday, the left cup of her top moved a bit too low, causing her nipple to be partially displayed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paparazzi were outside the event, and snapped photos, which can be seen on Hollywood Life.

The black Agent Provocateur dress Minaj was wearing to the event was far less revealing than some of her other recent choices, but it still managed to flash too much skin.

Minaj herself shared several photos of the outfit, but she’s shown with all parts of the top in order. She still looked stunning in the outfit, despite some of the rain she encountered.

“Nothing wrong with getting a little wet,” Minaj captioned one photo.

She also was seen rocking the outfit at Nas’ birthday celebration later that night.

See photos of Minaj’s dress below.

Nothing wrong with getting a little wet #MarcJacobs #NYFW A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Issa real nigga Birthday… HBD @nas 🖤 @therealswizzz Happy Belated Swizzy!!! 🖤 @aliciakeys 🖤 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!