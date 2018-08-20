Celebrity

Awkward Alert: Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner Will be Seated Uncomfortably Close at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are just hours away, and there’s already some potential awkwardness brewing around the ceremony.

That’s thanks to Nicki Minaj, who on Sunday, went on a Twitter rant against Travis Scott after Scott’s album Astroworld was crowned No. 1 this week, beating out Minaj’s new record Queen.

Judging by her tweets, Minaj seemed to take issue with the fact that Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, mentioned the album on her Instagram account, with the makeup mogul sharing a shot of Scott’s tour artwork and sharing that she and daughter Stormi would be hitting the road with the rapper.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi,” Minaj wrote. “lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

She also addressed the fact that Scott had been selling merchandise that counted towards his album sales.

“Travis sold over 50K of these,” she wrote. “With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”

These tweets could make for an uncomfortable situation later this evening, as a seating chart for the VMAs reveals that Minaj is slated to sit directly in front of Scott and Jenner.

Ariana Grande, Blake Lively, Gucci Mane and Shay Mitchell all also appear to be in the immediate vicinity of the trio, with Lively and Grande having the best view of any potential drama.

Twitter immediately began wondering what might happen during the ceremony.

Most people just imagined how Lively would react.

Another person joked that the seating chart has them actually wanting to watch the broadcast.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Getty / Sean Zanni

