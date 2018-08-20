Awkward Alert: Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner Will be Seated Uncomfortably Close at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are just hours away, and there’s already some potential awkwardness brewing around the ceremony.

That’s thanks to Nicki Minaj, who on Sunday, went on a Twitter rant against Travis Scott after Scott’s album Astroworld was crowned No. 1 this week, beating out Minaj’s new record Queen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Judging by her tweets, Minaj seemed to take issue with the fact that Scott’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, mentioned the album on her Instagram account, with the makeup mogul sharing a shot of Scott’s tour artwork and sharing that she and daughter Stormi would be hitting the road with the rapper.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi,” Minaj wrote. “lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans.”

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

She also addressed the fact that Scott had been selling merchandise that counted towards his album sales.

“Travis sold over 50K of these,” she wrote. “With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

These tweets could make for an uncomfortable situation later this evening, as a seating chart for the VMAs reveals that Minaj is slated to sit directly in front of Scott and Jenner.

tomorrow will be a mess sbfnngkskcc pic.twitter.com/AYjmFGnZdm — 𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐒**𝐓 | uᴉɥʇɐǝɹq (@Iemonade) August 19, 2018

Ariana Grande, Blake Lively, Gucci Mane and Shay Mitchell all also appear to be in the immediate vicinity of the trio, with Lively and Grande having the best view of any potential drama.

Whoever made the seating chart for he VMA’s petty as hell 😂😂😂 //t.co/6APaMxs1oT — CJ (@CD2_Johnson) August 20, 2018

Twitter immediately began wondering what might happen during the ceremony.

This is the best seating arrangement the VMAs has ever had, Nicki, Travis, and Kylie are all near each other and are gonna be fighting while Brendon Urie and Ariana (aka the male and female version of each other) are gonna be sitting there watching it go down LMAOOO — друг (@CrypticKush) August 20, 2018

Most people just imagined how Lively would react.

Blake Lively like pic.twitter.com/RNdxcKxhLW — Hex Girls Stan (@spooky_heaux) August 19, 2018

Another person joked that the seating chart has them actually wanting to watch the broadcast.

Looks like imma actually watch the vma’s this year. Nicki sounding off about how she should’ve beat Travis and looking at this seating 😂. pic.twitter.com/4ECOQcjVIG — Super Saiyan Taye 🤟🏾🖤 (@ImAyoTaye) August 19, 2018

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Getty / Sean Zanni