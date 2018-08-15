Nicki Minaj’s Ex Claims She Cut Him, ‘Almost’ Killing Him

Nicki Minaj and ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels aren’t holding anything back. In a vicious Twitter argument Tuesday, rapper and Love & Hip Hop star Samuels claimed that he was hospitalized as a result of a cut he suffered at her hands.

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Among the many accusations, Samuels said that Minaj “cut” him so badly that he had to be hospitalized and “almost died.”

“I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail,” he wrote. “When things like that start happening more than once it’s time to dip.”

Minaj responded in a tweet, writing that Samuels was lying. She also accused him of stealing her credit card.

“U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying,” Minaj wrote. “Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go wlme to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY.”

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Minaj and Samuels dated for 12 years, eventually calling it quits in 2014. On her 2014 song “Bed of Lies” off the album The Pinkprint, Minaj rapped, “I could tell you lying, get the fuck out, don’t yell at me/I ain’t mean to cut you, I ain’t wanna catch a felony.”

It’s unclear if the lyrics are about the same situation that Samuels described in his tweet.

In May 2016, Samuels sued Minaj, alleging physical and emotional abuse, although he dropped the lawsuit in October 2016, citing a change of heart, Pitchfork reports. The former couple have also previously fought publicly over whether or not Samuels ghost-wrote some of her lyrics.

In a tweet from Tuesday, Samuels wrote, “How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore.”

Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone’s name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone. How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Samuels also implied that Minaj was using the Twitter beef to amp up record sales of her new album, Queen, that was released without warning last week.

“Listen I don’t know if this has to do with 1st week sales but you need to finish your zen,” he wrote.

The album features Lil Wayne, Eminem (with whom romance rumors swirled earlier this summer), Ariana Grande, Future, the Weeknd and more. Her fourth studio album, it was released on Aug. 10 after several release date changes.

She heads out on her NICKIHNDRXXX tour next month with Future, starting in Baltimore on Sept. 21.