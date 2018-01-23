Nick Young Makes out With Puppet After Being Hypnotized

Nick Young, the Golden State Warriors player better known as Swaggy P, was hypnotized on stage at JVale McGee’s birthday party over the weekend, and he put on quite a show for his teammates and their friends.

The hypnotist did a number on Young, who instantly began responding to the subconscious suggestions. The hypnotist began by making Young fall asleep and wake up on command. Young proved so suggestible that the two collaborated on what was probably the greatest performance of either of their lives.

Before long, Young was dancing, moonwalking, and finally, slow dancing with a puppet. The most raucous applause came when the hypnotist ordered Young to kiss the dummy, which he did.

So last night they hypnotized @NickSwagyPYoung lol .. dat shit ain’t work on me tho pic.twitter.com/Kb3LzVj1ol — LIL SKATE (@REESElaflare) January 22, 2018



Did @NickSwagyPYoung really get hypnotized, or is he just being himself up there? 😂 🔥

(📹 Via Instagram/1jordanbell) pic.twitter.com/1dupeI3bYg — theScore (@theScore) January 22, 2018



Of course, Young’s teammates recorded the whole ordeal, and the videos have gone viral in the aftermath of the party.

“Yo, @swaggyp1 is a fool,” Jorden Bell wrote over a shot of the small forward spinning with the puppet in his arms.

Young himself finally had to own up to the videos.

“I was hypnotized y’all they got me,” he tweeted with a string of laughing-crying emojis. The NBA star wouldn’t respond to any further questions about how aware he was of his actions throughout the performance.

I was hypnotize y’all they got me 😂😂😂😂 — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) January 22, 2018



“It really works or you were clowning???” asked one fan. Many others referenced last year’s Get Out, joking that Young must not have learned anything from the movie.

Some weren’t so inclined to believe, assuming the whole thing was a stunt.

Whether it’s real or not, the video is just further evidence that Young is an entertainer on and off the court. The 32-year-old player has a candid, relaxed persona on social media, where he keeps it real with his fans.