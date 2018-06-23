Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Pop singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra made their budding relationship Instagram official on Friday night.

While the two were in Mumbai, India, Jonas posted a photo to his Instagram story of Chopra with the simple caption, “Her” alongside an emoji of heart eyes.

According to PEOPLE, the two made the trip to India so Jonas could meet Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra. A source at the magazine added, “it’s getting serious,” between the two.

Weeks prior to the India trip, Jonas brought Chopra as his date to a family wedding. A separate source for PEOPLE said that was a big sign to his family about how the former Jonas Brothers member views the relationship.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” the source said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

Jonas’ dating history reportedly includes Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Delta Goodman, Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Lily Collins and Georgia Fowler.

Chopra said in an interview with PEOPLE in on Thursday that she doesn’t think too far ahead when it comes to relationships, but that she does want kids at some point when she settles down.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” Chopra said. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Elsewhere in the interview she spoke about her charity — The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education.

“I want to be able to make it something to reckon with, because it comes from a very deep place for me,” she said. “We fund education for kids who want to study and can’t afford it, from around the world. But I want to make that into a big thing. That’s part of my 10-year plan.”

The Quantico actress was a guest at the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in May. As a friend of the bride, she wished the two many happy years on her Instagram account while snapping a photo.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still. That happened today,” Chopra wrote in the caption. “You my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately.”