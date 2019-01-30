NFL Cancels Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference

Maroon 5 is breaking NFL tradition this year by refusing to take questions during the Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference, so the NFL shut the pre-show down this year.

The NFL addressed this news in a statement, stating that while the band has been “working hard,” it is all about one thing at the end of the day.

“[Their] show will meet and exceed the standards of this event,” the statement read. “As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday. Starting with the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show announcement, we begin a cross-platform rollout of behind-the-scenes footage and content from each of the halftime performers. Instead of hosting a press conference, this social and digital media rollout will continue through Sunday across our owned and operated media assets as well as through the platforms of the artists.”

I believe the NFL just cancelled the press conference with Maroon 5.#SBLIII pic.twitter.com/bUZEwUaoDI — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 29, 2019

There’s a sense of confidence among fans that this decision was made in response to the Colin Kaepernick situation. After the former 49ers player took a stance by taking a knee during the games’ national anthem, it started a wave of protest among other players as well. However, it didn’t stop there and caused fan protests as well.

Rapper Travis Scott — who will perform during this year’s halftime show as well — negotiated with the NFL before signing on the dotted lines. Due to the outrage among fans that swarmed him when news broke that he was considering a performance, he requested that the NFL donate $500,000.00 to the non-profit, social justice organization Dream Corps.

According to Variety, Scott and Kaepernick had at least one conversation over the phone discussing the decision Scott made to follow through with taking the big stage. Even though the two ended the call not seeing eye-to-eye, they both walked away with mutual respect. Scott also mentioned during their conversation that everyone makes a statement in their own way, and felt that securing a donation to such an important cause while using his platform at the Super Bowl, would lead everyone in the right direction.

Celebrities like Common and Nick Cannon have encouraged the artist to pull out of the show because of how the NFL has treated Kaepernick over the years. Other artists like Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kelly Rowland have stated their lack of interest in working with the NFL as well.

Super Bowl LIII airs on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS