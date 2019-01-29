New England Patriots’ Tom Brady Reveals If He’ll Retire After Super Bowl

Sorry Tom Brady haters, but the G.O.A.T isn’t hanging up his cleats after Super Bowl LIII whether he adds a sixth ring to his collection or not.

The five-time Super Bowl champion has said it before but he’ll say it again — there is “zero” percent chance he’ll be retiring in less than a week.

In an interview with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, he confirmed — again — that he has no intentions of calling it quits anytime soon.

“I feel like I’m asked that a lot, and I feel like I repeat the same answer. But no one believes me,” he said after he made it clear that there is “zero” chance he’s retiring after this season.

Darlington then asked Brady what will stop him from playing, and he replied with affirmation.

“That’s a good questions, I think it’s just, I’m going to know. I’m going to know when the time is right, and I’m going to feel like, ‘okay I’ve had enough.’”

“I don’t quite feel like that yet,” he continued. “I feel like I’ve still made a lot of improvements and I still feel like I can continue to do it at a championship level, and I think that’s where I was at before and that’s still where I’m at now.”

Without a doubt, that’s exactly where Brady is at.

His wife and former Victoria’s Secret super model, Gisele Bundchen, recently published a book Oct. 2, 2018, titled, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, where she opens up throughout several chapters on her life with Brady and practically gave everyone the answer to the burning question.

She mentioned when they first met in 2006, Brady had intentions of playing for another 10 years then retiring. Obviously, that’s not the case anymore.

“Recently Tom and I revisited the conversation we had when we first got married [2009], the one where he told me he would play for ten more years, then retire.” she wrote. “But I acknowledge that it’s been better for both of us to think of that conversation as a map, not as the destination. Today Tom is playing better than he ever has, and he still loves what he’s doing.”

She continued to say that she has never met anyone in her whole life who loves football as much as Brady does.

His love for the game shines throughout his years of dedication and success. The 41 year old will head back to the Super Bowl this year going head-to-head with the L.A. Rams, 17 years after Brady initially lead the Patriots to a victory over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVII. That match-up started the dynasty everyone knows today.

After last year’s devastating loss to the Eagles in the season’s final game, Brady is back and isn’t letting his age show, even though he currently leads the league as the oldest quarterback.

“I’ve set a goal for myself at 45,” Brady admitted. “Like, I’ve said before, it’s very hard to make it that far. I know how hard it was this year and the commitment it takes, and hopefully, I’ve learned from some of the things that happened this year to be better next year. But every year is tough.”

The Super Bowl will air Sunday Feb. 3.