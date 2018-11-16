Nelly Speaks out After 2 Women Accuse Him of Sexual Assault

Nelly is speaking out in length after being sued a second time for an alleged sexual assault that occurred after one of his concerts in England last year.

The allegations from the woman, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, match that of the testimony from a Jane Doe in a previous sexual assault lawsuit against Nelly last year. A Jane Doe testified in Monique Greene’s amended civil lawsuit last year, which was ultimately dropped after he countersued for defamation, that Nelly sexually assaulted Jane Doe. That testimony from Greene’s 2017 case matches the accusations leveled against Nelly this week.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast filed Nov. 14, Jane Doe said that in December 2017, she was assaulted by Nelly in his dressing room after his show in Essex after she and some friends paid to get a photo taken with him.

In addition to her sexual assault claim, Jane Doe is also suing Nelly’s girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, for defamation because of comments Jackson allegedly made on social media. Jane Doe is seeking unspecified damages.

In a lengthy statement to The Blast, Nelly called Jane Doe’s allegations “false” and “baseless.”

“I’ve been quiet for some time. But these baseless allegations hurt more than just me. The truth will come out, and I will be vindicated. These types of false allegations undermine real claims of sexual abuse/harassment by real victims,” Nelly’s statement began.

“To go after my girlfriend as well is unfair and goes too far. Shantel has been through enough. I am a father to a beautiful strong woman. I was raised by a strong single woman. I love them all very much. I own my actions and take responsibility for my conduct with Monique Greene. We had CONSENSUAL sex after meeting in a club. Period,” he continued.

“I have been living in the limelight for my entire adult life. I have had zero allegations or issues in the past, I knew better! And for that, I had to deal with the repercussions of my poor choice. I am repairing the trust that I broke with Shantel, I have apologized to my family and friends for the embarrassment I have caused them. And, I am committed to be a better man,” he said.

“Monique Greene pursued civil legal action against me when no criminal charges were filed or pursued. I responded with civil claims of my own against her. Ultimately, we both agreed to dismiss our claims against each other,” he said, referencing last year’s civil suit.

“Now, that the same lawyer has filed or threatened to file a ‘Jane Doe’ lawsuit. I do NOT plan on walking away quietly. I have to speak up for my family and for the real victims strong enough to come forward and face people that have actually assaulted them,” he concluded. “I want to thank Shantel, my family, friends, and fans that have stood next to me through all of this, and know my real character.”