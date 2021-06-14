Ned Beatty's 'Sweet Soul' Remembered by 'Rudy' Co-Star Sean Astin

✖

Sean Astin is paying his respects to Ned Beatty. The veteran character actor, who had more than 160 screen credits across his decades-long career, passed away Sunday at the age of 83. His passing prompted a wave of tributes on social media, with Astin joining the growing number of people paying their respects to Beatty when he took to Twitter Sunday night with an emotional homage to his Rudy co-star.

Astin began his remembrance post by sharing a screenshot from the 1993 film showing himself and Beatty in character as father and son Daniel Ruettiger and Daniel E. "Rudy" Ruettiger. The actor then went on to recall Beatty's "sweet soul," sharing that his late co-star "put the class in working class." Recalling the night captured in the image, Astin shared that on that "very cold night" he and Beatty "talked about lots of stuff, mostly I remember him praising my Mom for her strength battling with her mental health. About his work, I always believed him...even goofy, 'mistuh luthor.'"

Ned put the class in working class.

This very cold night we talked about lots of stuff, mostly I remember him praising my Mom for her strength battling with her mental health. About his work, I always believed him...even goofy, 'mistuh luthor' -

His sweet soul remains. pic.twitter.com/ATVIRCcv0T — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) June 14, 2021

Beatty and Astin starred alongside one another in the '90s biographical sports film, which told the story of Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, who dreamed of playing football at the University of Notre Dame. Portraying the underdog football player's father, Beatty delivered a memorable performance, and notably delivered the line, "this is the most beautiful sight these eyes have ever seen," as his character entered the stadium for the first time.

Rudy was just one of more than 150 credits to Beatty's name. Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1937, the prolific actor made his film debut in 1972's Deliverance. In the film, he starred as vacationer Bobby Trippe opposite Burt Reynolds and Jon Voight. He went on to star in 1976's Network, with his portrayal of corporate executive Arthur Jensen earning him an Oscar nomination. Then in 1978, the actor took on one of his most memorable roles when he starred as the bumbling henchman Otis in Superman. He reprised the role in the 1980 sequel, Superman II. His other notable credits include All The President's Men, The Big Easy, and Toy Story 3, the animated film in which he voiced Lotso.

According to Shelter Entertainment Group Talent Manager Deborah Miller, Beatty passed away "from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones." He was 83. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, and his eight children and grandchildren.