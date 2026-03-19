‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Sets Public Appearance Ahead of Next Big Project

NCIS alum Mark Harmon is making a big public appearance.

He will be appearing at Books & Greetings in Northvale, New Jersey, with retired NCIS special agent Leon Carroll Jr. on April 14.

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The duo will be doing a book signing of their new book, Ghosts of Sicily: The True Story of the Naval Intelligence Agents Who Courted the Mob to Fight Nazis in America and Battlefields of Italy, which releases that same day. Tickets are now available for purchase, and each person attending the event must have their own book/ticket.

Per the synopsis, the new book will transport readers back to 1942 New York to learn how the “Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) turned to an unlikely ally – the mob – to protect America’s waterfronts. The book chronicles the ONI’s controversial alliance with Charles ‘Lucky’ Luciano, the daring missions of agents like Tony Marsloe, and the pivotal role this operation played in both the war effort and the evolution of international crime.”

“The history of World War II has always been fascinating to me, and there have been many books written,” Harmon told PEOPLE. “The Office of Naval Intelligence/ONI played a huge part in the invasion, and new details uncovered a riveting, complex story. All records were burned after WWII. Why? Read Ghosts of Sicily and find out.”

Pictured: Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

“When I joined NIS in 1980, I knew little of its remarkable history. This book adds another chapter to the ONI/NIS/NCIS legacy, previously unearthed by the Ghosts of Honolulu and Ghosts of Panama,” Carroll added. “Once again, I feel honored to showcase the ingenuity of Naval Intelligence officers, in this case, teaming with notorious mob figures during WWII in the Ghosts of Sicily.”

Ghosts of Sicily marks Harmon and Carroll’s third book together. They released Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor in 2023, followed by Ghosts of Panama: A Strongman Out of Control, A Murdered Marine, and the Special Agents Caught in the Middle of an Invasion in 2024. Fans will soon be able to get their hands on Ghosts of Sicily when the book drops on April 14. Tickets are on sale now for Harmon and Carroll’s book signing, taking place at Books & Greetings in Northvale, New Jersey, at 6 p.m. on April 14.