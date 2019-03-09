‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Tumbles Down Stairs, Reveals Photo of Injury

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette shared a gruesome photo on Twitter with her fans Saturday morning, showing the results of a tumble down her staircase.

“So I slipped and fell down the stairs. Busted both my knees,” Perrette wrote. “Kinda gross, but you know I always share injury photos!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The accompanying photo showed scrapes on her knees.

So I slipped and fell down the stairs. Busted both my knees. Kinda gross, but you know I always share injury photos! pic.twitter.com/PEP7L6iLGW — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) March 9, 2019

Several of Perrette’s Twitter followers wished her well after seeing the injury.

“Ouch! You are going to be able to tell when weather is going to change if keep injuring those knees,” one fan wrote.

Ouch! You are going to be able to tell when weather is going to change if keep injuring those knees. — C M Breedlove (@CMBreedlove2) March 9, 2019

“Oh no!! Feel better!! I’ll send positive, healing vibes your way,” added another.

Oh no!! Feel better!! I’ll send positive, healing vibes your way 💕 — Michaela Swedberg (@ChaelaHart) March 9, 2019

“OUCH, Pauley. Sorry to hear. Hope you heal quickly!” another fan added.

OUCH, Pauley. Sorry to hear. Hope you heal quickly! — Paul A. Ryals (@par122057) March 9, 2019

The actress’ injury comes while she starts work on Broke, a new CBS comedy pilot she signed up for earlier this week. The new series stars Jane The Virgin‘s Jaime Camil as a rich husband who hopes to move himself and his wife into her sister’s condo. It was created by Jane The Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and Will & Grace executive producer Alex Herschlag.

Perrette stars as the sister, Jackie, described as a “tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom with a 9-year-old son” who manages a bar and has a short-fuse. She is not excited about having her estranged sister move in with her snobby husband, but understands they are family and should help out.

Broke is Perrette’s first series since she left NCIS in May 2018 after playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons.

“Abby’s legacy is going to be forever,” the actress said of her character before her final episode aired. “The effect that she’s had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science. There [are] young women out there who’ve gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character.”

Perrette was also busy this week checking in with her family in Alabama, where a series of strong tornadoes left part of the state devastated. In one town, Beauregard, 23 people were killed.

“My [Sweet Home Alabama] All my family is safe, thank you to all who asked. My heart HURTS for all that lost so much in the #tornadoes,” Perrette wrote on March 4. She added the hashtag “Pray for Alabama.”

Perrette was born in New Orleans and raised throughout the Southeast. She considers Equity, Alabama her hometown, as her father, Paul Perrette, lives there.

Photo credit: Getty Images