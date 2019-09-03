‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Is ‘So Scared’ as She Tweets About Hurricane Dorian, ‘Beloved Friends and Family’

Pauley Perrette is scared for her family members who reside in various states in the pathway of Hurricane Dorian, which is set to possibly make landfall in the United States. The NCIS alum took to Twitter to announce she was praying for her family in Jacksonville, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina during the “scary” time.

I have beloved friends and family in #Jacksonville and the GA, SC and NC coasts, and I’m SO SCARED! #HurricaneDorian #Praying — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 2, 2019

I’m in Jacksonville. We’re all pretty chill right now. As long as your friends and family are prepared and have a plan they should be fine. 💪🙏♥️ — Jeff Shannon (@jeffyboh) September 2, 2019

Hey, the best thing to do right now is to not panic. Pray for them! Remember, prayer Is a powerful tool. So use it. You’ve got to stay positive and stay you Pauley! You’re friends and family will be alright! 💖💖 — gabby (@gabby16092562) September 2, 2019

Plenty of her followers sent her words of encouragement and support, writing that they were praying for her and her family as well.

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane, relentlessly pounding the island nation with winds that reached 185 mph. By Tuesday, the storm was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, with the winds losing some of their force and inching northwest away from the Bahamas and toward the United States.

Forecasters said the hurricane would move “dangerously close” to the Florida coast beginning late Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday evening, The New York Times reports. It’s then expected to move northward to affect the Georgia and South Carolina coasts starting late Wednesday and is expected to be shadowing the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia by the end of the week.

Even if the hurricane’s center does not cross the coastline, winds and rain are nearly certain to affect the region. The storm has grown in size as it has weakened in strength, with its hurricane-force winds extending outward as far as 60 miles from its center on Tuesday — up from 45 miles on Sunday.

Storm surges are expected to hit much of Florida’s eastern coast. Rain bands and tropical storm-strength winds pelted Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning, with authorities cautioning that residents should remain indoors throughout the day.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry warned that the window to prepare for Dorian was quickly closing as the storm started to move. The city was deploying teams to rescue residents and clear roads as needed. “Today is your last day to get prepared,” Curry said Tuesday. “This is no time to rest and think that everything’s going to be OK.”

Residents began evacuating from the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday, with meteorologists warning that Dorian would probably bring tornadoes, life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds along the coasts of the states.