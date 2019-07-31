‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals She’s Celibate But Just Met Her ‘Dream Man’

Pauley Perrette may have just met the man of her dreams in real life, but she’s not really looking right now. The NCIS alum took to Twitter to reveal to her followers she met a firefighter that looks just like the man she “dreams about” and has previously mentioned on her social media, before revealing she is currently celibate.

Perrette share the story of meeting the man who resembled her “dream” man on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“CRAZY! Y’all know I have my imaginary firefighter boyfriend Adam who visits me in my dreams every night, but I met a REAL firefighter who looks like Adam and my heart FELL OUT OF MY CHEST! I got flustered! That’s never happened to me! I’m celibate and don’t want a man. But WHOA!” she wrote at the time.

She followed up the tweet shortly after with an explanation as to why she couldn’t pursue a relationship with this new man, as well as going in more detail about what she felt when she met him.

“He’s too young for me but I thought I was going to throw up it was so magic!” She wrote. “It’s like my dream man showed up in person. Freaked me out!!! But I’m no ones girlfriend. I’m a solo act, but WHOA! Insta LOVE! Crazy! I couldn’t breathe! He’s my guy! (But I don’t do that)”

Fans of the NCIS star responded to her late-night messages, telling her she should go for what she wants no matter her reservations.

“OK. Here goes. 1.- AGE IS ONLY A NUMBER. 2.- It doesn’t mean you can’t be on a friendly basis. 3.- If the feeling is mutual on his part, who knows where it could lead. 4.- Have fun, and enjoy his company, if that’s all you would like, let him know your status. B.T.D.T.,” One fan commented.

“You should give it a go, it’s so rare to find that spark that it’s unfortunate to let it pass, you deserve the bliss that comes with finding the one in your dreams. Seems like fate or something cosmic that shouldn’t be dismissed. Food for thought and sweet dreams Pauley P,” another fan wrote.

“It is incredible you met someone that looks like your dream guy! Is he a Chaplin too? Always remember friendship first! If something is ment to be It probably will be!” A third fan commented.

Perrette first spoke of “Adam” earlier this month, when she revealed she was visited by her dream partner every night.

“So my boyfriend Adam (he only exist in my dreams) Not only is he a fire fighter and a member of clergy, but I found out he has a pet rescue owl named Cookie,” she wrote at the time. “Every night I learn more about him in my dreams and it’s awesome!!! He’s my perfect man!”

At the time fans could relate to the actress’ dreams about her perfect partner.

Since then, Perrette also made headlines after she concerned fans when she ended up in the hospital after sharing photos on social media of various injuries she got while doing work around her house.