‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Records American Flag for Memorial Day Tribute

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette was among the number of celebrities who marked Memorial Day on social media.

The actress, who is set to star in the new CBS comedy Broke, took to her Twitter account on Monday to share a tribute to the country’s fallen service members, posting a video of an American flag blowing in the wind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you to all who served and sacrificed and to their families,” Perrette captioned the video.

Thank you to all who served and sacrificed and to their families. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/zD8eg5Q1HN — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 28, 2019

In response to the video, the actress’ fans not only shared their own Memorial Day messages, many offering their thanks to those who have served and who are currently serving, but also shared their own stories of loved ones’ time in the United States Armed Forces.

Thank you for remembering our soldiers today. My son has been a Marine for 10yrs. God has him in his hands but I miss him so and pray for all of our men and women 🙏. Please, let’s not forget them! We lost 2 Marines just before Memorial Day in Afghanistan! I couldn’t quit crying — Donna Kelley (@gigglintx) May 28, 2019

My grandpa is a WWII U.S. Army Vietnam Vet. He’s 97 years old and he ALWAYS makes me a proud granddaughter. He usually spends his time nowadays taking things that was once trash (such as an old watch holder) and makes it into art. He’ll take anything and turn it into art. ❤️ — Erin Marie (@Erin_Styles05) May 28, 2019

The actress’ Memorial Day celebrations came just a little more than a week after the trailer for her new CBS series Broke debuted at the CBS upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall earlier this month.

The series, on which Perrette stars as Jackie, follows an “outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is cut off by his father, prompting him and his wife to move into her estranged sister’s Reseda home — and the two siblings are forced to reconnect.”

Along with Perrette, Broke also stars Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil, who stars as Javier, as well as Antonio Raul Corbo, Natasha Leggero, and Izzy Diaz.

Executive produced by Emmy-winner Alex Herschlag, Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin), Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Jaime Camil, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley, and Maria Lucia Hernandez, the series marks Perrette’s return to TV following her departure from NCIS, on which she had starred as Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons.

Speaking of her character prior to her exit, the actress had stated that Abby’s “legacy is going to be forever.”

“The effect that she’s had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science,” she said. “There [are] young women out there who’ve gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character.”

Broke is expected to premiere sometime midseason on CBS.