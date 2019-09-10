‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette ‘Hates Drugs so Much’ in New Tweet, Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Friends

Pauley Perrette took her frustrations about the opioid crisis to Twitter, where the NCIS actress vented about her personal experience with drugs. She wrote she was “exhausted with crying and trying,” alluding to friends and family members effected by drugs, meth specifically.

I HATE DRUGS SO MUCH!!! I am exhausted with crying and trying. Putting friends in rehab. Family members effected by the opioid crisis, meth is RAMPANT EVERYWHERE especially in my beloved Gay community here. I HATE DRUGS. SO MUCH. Life is hard enough without this shit. Ugh. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 10, 2019

“I HATE DRUGS. SO MUCH,” she wrote in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “Life is hard enough without this s—. Ugh.”

Her fans immediately responded with support for the NCIS alum.

“I agree with you 100& drugs suck! So sorry you are going through it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Keep the faith Pauley,” someone else said.

“Praying for you and those friends and family members Pauley!” another wrote.

Perrette, 50, frequently takes to Twitter to discuss various issues with her followers. On Monday, she wrote that she previously “decided to be celibate and single for life,” calling it the “best decision I ever made.”

“Anyone else? I doubt it. No judgement. It is just healthy for me,” she wrote, adding a smiley face.

Later, she added that being celibate and single has “made me a better daughter, sister, friend, pet owner, employee… Everything. I have so much more time to concentrate on God, family, and all these beautiful people and #RescueDogs I’ve been blessed with.”

She did not provide an update on her friends and family who live in Hurricane Dorian’s path; last week, she wrote that she was worried about them ahead of the storm making landfall in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. “I have believed friends and family in #Jacksonville and the GA, SC and NC coasts, and I’m SO SCARED,” she wrote.

The actress, who following her NCIS exit earlier this year is set to star in a new CBS series called Broke, revealed recently that she went through “amazing” therapy for PTSD to learn how to “control” her dreams, which used to be scary nightmares and now come in the form of strange, lighthearted animal dreams.

In Broke, which does not yet have a premiere date but is expected for this fall, Perrette will play a single mom who takes in her sister’s family, who recently lost all their money after living wealthy lifestyles for years.