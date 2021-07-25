Naya Rivera Honored by Ex Ryan Dorsey on One-Year Anniversary of Tragic Death

✖

Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey honored the late actress on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death. The Big Sky actor shared a new photo to Instagram of his and Rivera's son Josey, with a heartfelt caption addressed to her. "Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can't believe it," he began the post."The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn't seem like it's been a year at all."

Rivera died on July 8 of last year after her body was found in Lake Piru after days of searching. The Glee alum took her son to the lake for a swim and rented a pontoon boat. But, her son told police that when he made it back to the boat, he lost sight of his mom in the water. She was 33 years old. "Our boy has grown so much. He's such an explorer, so inquisitive," Dorsey praised. "He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling."

He continued, adding: "He's doing ok. He's such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he'll see you again, and the invisible string is something that's helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we'll never understand cut short…too soon…" Their son was photographed giving a thumbs up, signifying that he's doing fairly well given the unfortunate loss."The thumbs up…only a eemed [sic] right. I remember the first time he did it back to you. At jujitsu, you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture…it was so sweet. Maybe it's silly and doesn't make sense to be doing this on IG and putting this out there, but so is this whole thing. So there's that…"

"Fly high, Rest In Peace, knowing he's doing ok…," Ryan wrote. "He's being raised right, and he's got a lot of family and people around him that love him, and you." He closed his message offering some compassion for those of his followers who've also lost someone. "For everyone out there that's gone through similar events of loss…you know there's not really any words that make it better…we know some days are better than others…but know our hearts and energy are with you. We keep going, because that's all we can do while being as strong as we can be."