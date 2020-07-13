Naya Rivera's 'If I Die Young' 'Glee' Tribute to Cory Monteith Circulates Amid Her Disappearance, Reported Death

Naya Rivera's cover of "If I Die Young" from Glee, which was a tribute to the late Cory Monteith, has once again been circulating on social media amid her disappearance and reported death. After Monteith died in 2013, the show did a tribute episode titled "The Quarterback." In it, Monteith's character, Finn Hudson, is revealed to have died.

For her part in the tribute, Rivera's character Santana sing The Band Perry tune "If I Die Young," before breaking down in tears and running away. Eventually, Kurt (Chris Colfer) finds her in the school auditorium and comforts her. Fans of the show have been sharing the clip and commenting on it due to the tragically coincidental nature of the lyrics, which say, "If I die young, bury me in satin. Lay me down on a bed roses. Sink me in the river, at dawn. Send me away with the words of a love song." Scroll down to see the clip and read what fans are saying.