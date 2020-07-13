Naya Rivera's 'If I Die Young' 'Glee' Tribute to Cory Monteith Circulates Amid Her Disappearance, Reported Death
Naya Rivera's cover of "If I Die Young" from Glee, which was a tribute to the late Cory Monteith, has once again been circulating on social media amid her disappearance and reported death. After Monteith died in 2013, the show did a tribute episode titled "The Quarterback." In it, Monteith's character, Finn Hudson, is revealed to have died.
For her part in the tribute, Rivera's character Santana sing The Band Perry tune "If I Die Young," before breaking down in tears and running away. Eventually, Kurt (Chris Colfer) finds her in the school auditorium and comforts her. Fans of the show have been sharing the clip and commenting on it due to the tragically coincidental nature of the lyrics, which say, "If I die young, bury me in satin. Lay me down on a bed roses. Sink me in the river, at dawn. Send me away with the words of a love song." Scroll down to see the clip and read what fans are saying.
Today marks the 7th anniversary of Cory Monteith's death. You broke down while singing this for him, now we're the ones breaking down singing it for you. You'll forever live on in our hearts, Naya Rivera.❤️
Naya Rivera singing "If I Die Young... sink in me in the river..." as tribute to Cory and then her body being found on the exact anniversary of his death is just wow...so heartbreaking 😔 💔
