Drake to Quavo: Alabama Won So Pay Me

.@Drake is ECSTATIC about Alabama’s win Looks like he just won a big bet with Quavo 💰💰 pic.twitter.com/WhaVN0izwH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

The University of Alabama may have won the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night, but Drake is feeling like a champ himself. The 31-year-old rapper won a pretty huge bet with Quavo, according to video from social media.

In the video, Drake and 2Chains were celebrating the Alabama win together at a National Championship party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “One Dance” singer can be seen and heard celebrating Alabama’s nail-biting overtime victory by calling Quavo, who just happened to be rooting for the University of Georgia from the sidelines of the game.

“I need all my chips, Quavo! I need my chips with the Huncho Jack DIP my boy!” Drake said, rubbing the game results and his own personal bragging rights in Quavo’s face.

He showed stacks of $100 bills to the camera, calling it just “one-fourth” of the money Quavo would ultimately be handing over.

University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide defeated University of Georgia‘s Bulldogs in the championship game Monday night 26 to 23.

Alabama was seconds from taking it at the end of the fourth, but a field goal was missed by kicker Andy Pappanastos, leaving the score tied 20-20 and taking the game to overtime.

The Bulldogs scored a field goal on their overtime run, but the Crimson Tide scored a touchdown, ending the game in dramatic fashion.

Emotions ran high after the Crimson Tide victory; social media exploded and one Alabama player even took a knee to propose to his girlfriend after the game.