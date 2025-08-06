Movie and TV Legend Ron Johanson Has Died

Cinematographer Ron Johanson has died. He was 76.

One of the most famous names down under when it comes to cinematography, the Australian filmmaker is well-known for his contributions to the inner workings of the film industry both at home and abroad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johanson was, during his five-decade career, president of both the Australian Cinematographers Society and the International Federation of Cinematographers (IMAGO). He has been inducted into the ACS Hall of Fame, and received 2 Cannes Lions and 1 Kodak Award for his many contributions to film at large.

His Director of Photography credits include The Mango Tree (1977), The Woman Inside (1981), Freedom (1982), and Cut (2000).

He served as president of the ACS for 14 years, and began serving as president of IMAGO in 2020.

IMAGO posted a special tribute to Johanson on its website.

“Ron will be remembered for his generosity, warmth, and fierce loyalty. He mentored generations of cinematographers, many of whom have gone on to acclaimed careers, and brought people together with his infectious energy and a wicked sense of humor,” the statement read. “Ron Johanson’s legacy is vast – not only in the images he helped create, but in the people he inspired, the institutions he built, and the spirit of generosity and camaraderie he embodied. Our thoughts are with Ron’s beloved family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, dear Ron. You will be deeply missed.”