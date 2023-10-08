Morning Show Favorite on 'Indefinite Leave' After Kidnapping Plot Revealed

It has been an eventful couple of years for This Morning host Holly Willoughby, but the latest incident might be the most frightening. According to The Sun, Willoughby is on "indefinite leave" after an alleged kidnapping plot was uncovered.

Willoughby was pulled from the show earlier in the week after the plot was uncovered and alarming messages were found on the suspects phone. The suspect, Gavin Plumb, was arrested in Harlow, Essex at his apartment. Police reportedly found the "sinister messages" on his phone that threatened to kidnap and "seriously harm" Willoughby.

How police became aware of the situation and moved in for arrest has yet to be revealed, but they indicated they are treating it as a "credible conspiracy" to kidnap the morning show favorite. She is reportedly very distraught by the news and under "round-the-clock surveillance" with police stationed outside of her London home. Willoughby is married to Dan Baldwin and the couple share three children. ITV is also providing security and support in the situation.

Willoughby was pulled from the show earlier in the week right before it was due to go live on TV. Alison Hammond arrived as a last-minute fill for Willoughby. Plumb appeared in court shortly after his arrest, with officers finding many alarming items at his home. According to The Sun, police found chloroform, cable ties, blindfolds, and ropes at the residence. Plumb may have also attempted to reach out to a hitman in the U.S. to do the deed, though it seems really far fetched by that point. Still, it is scary the conception of an idea reached that point.

According to The Mirror, Willoughby "has been left distraught by the news. This has been an absolutely horrible week for her," the source said. "At the moment she really is getting through things hour by hour. Her absolute priority is her own safety and that of her family – who are supporting her through this incredibly difficult time."

Willoughby is off This Morning for now, with the network giving her as much time as she needs. No decisions on her return have been made, with the source adding, "Given the terrifying things she has learned this week, the question of returning to work could not be further from her mind."