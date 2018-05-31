Morgan Freeman Returns to Work Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Morgan Freeman has been seen returning to work on a film set, amid a recent alleged sexual harassment scandal.

As reported by TMZ, Freeman was photographed on the set of a new movie titled The Poison Rose, which co-stars John Travolta, Peter Stormare, and Kat Graham.

The new set photos come less than a week after CNN reported that eight women who have worked with Freeman in the past claimed that he displayed inappropriate behavior with them, allegedly even crossing the line into sexual harassment.

During the ensuing backlash, Freeman’s lawyers fired off a letter to the new outlet, claiming that the story was the “product of malicious intent, falsehoods, slight-of-hand, an absence of editorial control, and journalistic malpractice.”

The attorney’s went on to say that the exposé was rooted in a “bias” of CNN reporter Cloe Melas, who claimed that Freeman made sexually suggestive comments to her during her pregnancy, such as “You are ripe,” and “Boy, do I wish I was there.”

Freeman’s lawyers attempted to discredit her version of the events, explaining that a recording of the interaction reveals only that Freeman said “I wish I was there,” and that the comment was in reference to his Going in Style co-star Michael Caine telling a story about a time he mistakenly congratulated a woman on being pregnant when she was not.

“One cannot know if [Melas’ version of events] was the product of something as innocuous as Ms. Melas having misheard what Mr. Freeman said, her runaway self-centeredness, or her search for a sexual harassment perpetrator to ‘expose’ so that she could grab attention and advance her career,” the letter from Freeman’s lawyers continued.

Additionally, the 80-year-old’s attorneys criticized CNN for giving Melas a “greenlight to use CNN’s considerable resources to launch a year-long witch hunt against Mr. Freeman.”

The letter also demanded an apology and a retraction to the story, as well as indicated that other stories from alleged victims were misconstrued. Interestingly, at least one of the alleged victims has in fact come forward to claim that her story was not reported the way she says it happened.

Tyra Martin, one of the women CNN identified as having been sexually harassed by Freeman, was quoted as having told a story about Freeman commenting on her pulling her skirt down. She responded to the story by saying that she feels CNN sensationalized her account of what took place.

“Hey, still getting a lot of nasty messages from people who think I AM one of the accusers,” Martin told reporters. “I’m not, never was. CNN totally misrepresented the video and took my remarks out of context.”