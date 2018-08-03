‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Celebrates ‘Gains’ After Medical Condition Reveal

Sarah Hyland celebrated her fitness “gains” Thursday, weeks after her recent health struggles.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram Stories Thursday to open up about how her medical condition caused her to drop down to 75 lbs earlier this year, and how through hard work at the gym, she couldn’t be prouder of her current body.

“Realllllly did NOT want to come in today,” she wrote alongside a video of herself at the gym. “But I’m very glad I diiiiid. Be strong out there ladies!!! Every workout counts!”

“Very proud of this seeing as I was 75 lbs earlier this year,” she captioned a mirror selfie showing off her toned bod.

Hyland shocked fans back in June after she shared a selfie from the hospital, showing the actress with a swollen face.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feeling cute. This time for [National Selfie Day] I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” Hyland wrote. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Hyland had reportedly become sick while filming The Wedding Year, a comedy co-starring Jenna Dewan and Anna Camp, though the exact reason for her hospitalization has not been commented on.

Hyland underwent a kidney transplant in 2012, E! News reports, after battling kidney dysplasia, a congenital disorder. Last year, Hyland took to Twitter to respond to body shamers, letting everyone know that her face was swollen from life-saving medication.

She also shared that she had “basically been on bed rest” at the time and had lost a lot of muscle mass.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she wrote in an open letter to critics in May of 2017.

Since being discharged from the hospital, the actress has gotten back on good health, receiving much support from boyfriend Wells Adams. The Bachelor alum is currently relocating from Nashville to Los Angeles to be closer to Hyland.

Hyland is expected to return for the tenth season of Modern Family, which is rumored to be the beloved comedy series’ last. The show returns with new episodes Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.