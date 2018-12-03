‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland’s 14-Year-Old Cousin Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver

Sarah Hyland’s 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday, was killed in an alleged drunk driving incident over the weekend.

The Modern Family actress revealed the news on her Instagram Story over the weekend, informing her fans that Canaday was killed in a drunk driving incident late on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

“This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My Uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. PLEASE swipe up to help,” Hyland wrote, sharing a screenshot from a GoFundMe page created for her cousin and uncle.

The GoFundMe page, which states that Canaday and Hyland’s uncle were “driving to a show choir event” at the time of the incident, was created in an effort to raise money for funeral costs for the teenager and medical expenses for his father, who is said to be “recovering physically.”

“Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved,” the GoFundMe page reads. “His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally.”

Hyland’s Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter re-posted Hyland’s screenshot about the accident on her own Instagram Story, encouraging her followers to donate, writing “this is absolutely devastating.”

Hyland’s boyfriend, Wells Adams, also showed his support for the Canaday family, writing on his Instagram Story “we’re trying to raise some money for the family. Please swipe up to donate. Antyhing helps.”

According to Omaha-based ABC affiliate KETV, Canaday, a ninth grade student at Millard South High School, was ejected from the vehicle after it was struck by the alleged drunk driver, Jeffrey Eggeling, 36, who had run a red light.

Following the accident, Eggleing ran from the scene. Omaha Police later arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and he was booked into the Douglas County Jail for DUI.

In a subsequent post on her Instagram Story, Hyland addressed the allegation that Eggerling was driving under the influence as well as his arrest.

“Jeffery Eggerling took a 14 year old boy’s life. Jeffery Eggerling hit my uncle’s car so fast my cousin (who was wearing a seatbelt) was ejected from the car,” she wrote. “Jeffery Eggerling has two prior DUI’s. He also tried to RUN from the scene of the crime. Jeffery Eggerling is under arrest and I hope to God he spends the rest of his life in prison.”

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised $27,911 of its $25,000 goal.