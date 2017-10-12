Mischa Barton Sued for Crashing U-Haul Into Apartment Building

Mischa Barton has gotten herself in some legal trouble from an incident that took place in February, TMZ reports.

The actress is getting sued after she crashed her U-Haul truck into a carport at an apartment building.

The homeowners’ association at The Park Wellington condos in West Hollywood is suing Barton for $26,991.55 to cover the costs of the repairs.

Barton slammed the truck into plaster covered support beams at the complex during her move at the beginning of the year.

According to the court documents, obtained by TMZ, Barton told the complex her then-boyfriend, Adam Spaw, had rented the truck so she tried to get the money through his insurance.

The claim was denied and according to the lawsuit, Barton was the driver at the time of the accident so the association wants her to cover the costs.