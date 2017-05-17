Miley Cyrus Reveals Her One Big Regret About ‘Wrecking Ball,’ Talks Sobriety

Miley Cyrus totally regrets swinging around naked in her controversial music video for 2013 smash hit "Wrecking Ball," and the pop superstar feels that she will "never live that down."

The 24-year-old musician joined The Zach Sang Show to play "Marry, Eff, Kill" with some of her songs. During the first round of the segment, the Hannah Montana alum said that she would like to do away with her first number one song, "Wrecking Ball."

"Marry would probably be 'The Climb' because it still has a message I'm down with," Cyrus said. "Eff would be '7 Things.' Kill would be 'Wrecking Ball.'"

The music video – which has been viewed more than 888 million times on YouTube since its release – shows Miley Cyrus completely nude wearing nothing but boots swinging around on a wrecking ball smashing a few walls.

"That's something you can't take away – swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. Once you do that...it's forever," she said. "I'm never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball."

She continued by saying: "I just licked the sledgehammer. I should have thought how long that was going to follow me around. That's my worst nightmare – that being played at my funeral. That's my worst nightmare … is being like, 'We'll always remember Miley,' and then that. 'She was a great person.'"

Earlier this week, the former Disney channel star explained that she doesn't enjoy performing the song live.

"'Wrecking Ball' -- I'll do it, but I don't love it," she said. "It's when you're so stoked about something and then you have to sing a song that bums you out. And I'll never live down when I licked a sledgehammer."

Part of why Miley Cyrus is having a moment of clarity and seeing regrettable moments in her past is because she has quit smoking weed. The singer admitted she stopped smoking marijuana about 9-10 weeks ago.

"Look at my eyes, look at how white they are," she said during a SiriusXM interview on Friday. "They're clear and open and I can see and all that."

Judging by her comments, Miley's smoking habits were likely becoming a problem as she said that people tried to reach out to her about getting help.

"A lot of people have reached out to me and they're like, 'You know, if you want help or if you want to go to these meetings,' and I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it," she said.

