Miley Cyrus Speaks out After Liam Hemsworth Separation: ‘Don’t Fight Evolution’

Miley Cyrus posted a triumphant tweet on Sunday afternoon as news of her split from Liam Hemsworth spread. The singer urged her fans not to “fight evolution,” presumably referring to her new relationship status. She included two pictures of herself on a mountain top, with blue skies over her shoulders.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” Cyrus wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

Cyrus wore black sportswear from head to toe in the pictures, including a sports bra and trendy Adidas joggers over Nike biker shorts. She had a black baseball cap sitting lightly on top of her wild blond curls, and bracelets adorning both wrists.



Cyrus is still in Italy, where she seems to be drawing inspiration from the local landscape. The singer posed in front of the Dolomites, a mountain range in the northeastern part of the country that joins with the Alps. For Cyrus, this natural marvel is an apt metaphor for patience in the face of the inevitable.

This may be just what she needed to consider in the wake of her separation from Hemsworth. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that their breakup comes as no surprise to those in their inner circle.

“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” the insider said.

“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work,” the source went on. “It’s not surprising at all.”

However, Cyrus’ speech about slow personal growth was in line with a statement from her representatives. They explained that the couple has been hard at work lately and needed time to focus on their careers without their marriage hanging over their heads.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the representative said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

So far, there is no word on a true divorce for Hemsworth and Cyrus.