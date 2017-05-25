Miley Cyrus Takes To Social Media With Messages For ‘Good Friend’ Ariana Grande

Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity voicing her support toward Ariana Grande after the horrifying bombing at her concert in Manchester.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram sharing a picture of herself and Ariana hugging in animal onesies. Miley sported a unicorn onesies, while Ariana's was unrecognizable. Miley talked about the love she has for Ariana and made it a point to say that this kind of violence has to end.

Miley captioned the pic, "wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛 @happyhippiefdn."

She further went on to share a video of herself performing on The Voice finale, where Miley dedicated her performance to Ariana and the Manchester victims and their families. Miley kept the caption for this video short, writing: "❤️💙❤️💙 #MyheartiswithManchester #Malibu @arianagrande @nbcthevoice finale …."

See both of Miley's post below:

❤️💙❤️💙 #MyheartiswithManchester #Malibu @arianagrande @nbcthevoice finale .... A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 23, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Meanwhile, other celebrities have come out to show their support for the Love Me Harder singer.

Kim Kardashian West recently took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with Grande and Kendall Jenner at a concert together. She captioned the pic, "Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you."

Unfortunately, users criticized the picture and message so much that Kim removed the post. She did keep up one of the supportive messages that read, "I'm praying for everyone in Manchester," the 36-year-old mother of two added. "This is truly so senseless & heart breaking."

