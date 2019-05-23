Ariana Grande and Her Mother Remember Manchester Arena Bombing With Posts

Wednesday, May 22 marked the 2-year anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, in which a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert that was taking place at the arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. Twenty-two people died and dozens were injured in the attack.

On the anniversary of the bombing, both Grande and her mom, Joan Grande, shared messages of remembrance on social media, with the pop star sharing a simple bee emoji on her Instagram Story.

The worker bee is the symbol of Manchester, and Grande has a tattoo of a bee behind her ear as a tribute to the city. She also reposted backup singer Scott Nicholson’s post, which featured a picture of the One Love Manchester concert with the caption, “We love and live, everyday, with and for you.”

Grande hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert shortly after the bombing, with the event raising $23 million for the victims and their families.

Joan shared her message on Twitter, writing that she was sending “all my love” to the city and those affected by the attack.

All my love Manchester, today and everyday… you are with me always, in my heart and in my mind. To ALL of you who have suffered and still suffer from tremendous loss, trauma or devastating injury.. I love you, I send you a warm hug, today and forever. #OneLove — Joan Grande (@joangrande) May 22, 2019

She also posted a photo of a piano with 22 candles placed on top alongside paper hearts bearing the victims’ names.

Our house may be empty this year, but our hearts are full of love…. in honor of the 22 beautiful angels we lost too soon ……. #Manchester22 pic.twitter.com/mwKoxV65Il — Joan Grande (@joangrande) May 23, 2019

Grande has spoken numerous times about how much the attack affected her, writing in an open letter to fans in February 2018 that the day of the bombing “will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life.”

“Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I’ve ever known. Music — pop music, stan culture — is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves. It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone. It is safe,” she continued.

“When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that… it is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from.”

“The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity. ‘Like a handprint on my heart’… I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life,” the 25-year-old concluded.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur