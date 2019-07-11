Miley Cyrus Reveals She Can’t Stand the Word ‘Wife’

Miley Cyrus is married to actor Liam Hemsworth, but don’t call her his wife. In a new interview with Elle Magazine, the “Younger Now” singer said she does not even like the word, since she refuses to fit into the “stereotypical” wife role.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she told Elle. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

Cyrus said she does not believe people think she is really sitting around “at home in a f– apron cooking dinner.”

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f– good, and I know that,” the 26-year-old said. “I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most.”

She went on to say, “I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Cyrus said she prefers the term “partners” over “husband and wife,” even when it comes to describing her own parents’ relationship. “‘Husband and wife’ sounds like a cigarette commercial from the ’50s to me,” she said.

She brought up the country standard “Stand By Your Man,” which is one of her mom’s favorite songs.

“Did she even realize what it’s saying? Like, he’s going to get drunk and cheat on you, and when he comes home, you stand by your man because at the end of the day, he loves you,” Cyrus explained. “He’s just a man. He just had to have sex so bad that he forgot about your feelings.”

So Cyrus wrote her own song, “Never Be Me,” in which she sings, “If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for stable, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for someone that’ll be all that you need, that’s never going to be me.”

At first, producer Mark Ronson said the song would not work and could alienate her male fans. Cyrus told him he would never say that to a male singer, though. “And then two days later, he hit me up and he’s like, ‘You’re absolutely right. I totally get your perspective,’” Cyrus said.

Cyrus married Hemsworth in December, over eight years after they made The Last Song together. While they planned on marrying at Cyrus’ Malibu home, they had exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Tennessee after her California home was damaged by wildfires.

Last month, Cyrus released her new single “Mother’s Daughter,” which will be included on her new album, She is Miley Cyrus. In May, she released She Is Coming, the first of three six-song EPs that will make up the new record.