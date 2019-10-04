Miley Cyrus Reportedly Seen Kissing Singer Cody Simpson Following Breakup With Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus was reportedly looking forward to being single following her breakup with Kaitlynn Carter. The “Wrecking Ball” singer split from Carter two weeks ago following their high-profile fling that began with her split and eventual divorce from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

It has been a wild summer for Cyrus and it seemed she was ready to focus on herself for a bit, at least until the latest report courtesy of Just Jared.

The outlet reports that Cyrus and Australian singer Cody Simpson were spotted stopping at a Los Angeles grocery store, grabbed a few things together and swapped a “quick kiss” amid the visit.

As Just Jared adds, Cyrus noticed people were beginning to look and “tried to rush out” of the store. This is reportedly only the latest sighting of the two performers together, with some social media fans noting they’ve been seen spending a lot of time together.

There is no confirmation that Cyrus is officially dating the 22-year-old Aussie pop star outside of the small kiss. It also not likely to see her confirm the reports until she’s completely ready. The spotlight from the end of her marriage has proven to be a bit much.

And if Cyrus is feeling the pressure from media coverage, her ex-husband is likely feeling it doubly at this point. Hemsworth is reportedly quite broken up over the split and has taken to being with family to keep together. According to reports, brother Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky are doing their part.

“They are the ones picking up the pieces,” a source reported to Radar Online. “And they’ll happily do anything to protect Liam, including shutting Miley out of Liam’s life.”

Radar adds that Hemsworth family is allegedly quite upset with Cyrus’ actions following the breakup and her allegations against him, even sending her a warning to keep away.

“The breakup song, the smear campaign implying he has addiction issues, her texting him at random — it’s all infuriating to them,” the source said. “They welcomed Miley with open arms even though she was way too wild and immature for their friendship group, and they feel betrayed by her behavior too.”

Cyrus was photographed kissing Carter and embracing poolside in Italy before news of her breakup with Hemsworth was made public. Hemsworth has kept a low profile since, moving back to Australia with his family, while Cyrus has been firmly in the public eye. This includes her emotional VMAs performance referencing Hemsworth.

If the reports about Cyrus and Simpson are true, it is possible that we haven’t seen the end of the drama with the pop star.