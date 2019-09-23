Miley Cyrus Receives Comment From Ex Kaitlynn Carter on Instagram Following Recent Split

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter reportedly split in recent days after dating for around one month, but things are clearly still amicable between the two.

Over the weekend, Cyrus performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, posting a number of photos from the show on Instagram. One shot sees the singer bent backwards on her knees with her tongue out, which Cyrus captioned, “VEGA$ #iheartfestival2019.”

“GET IT!!!!!” Carter commented.

For her performance, Cyrus wore a black leather top with straps across the stomach, black leather pants, long black gloves with gold nails on the ends, black heeled thigh-high boots, a wide black belt and chunky gold jewelry. Along with her own songs, Cyrus sang hits by Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin and offered the live debut of her collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, “Don’t Call Me Angel.”

While Cyrus was performing in Vegas, Carter was at home in California, using social media to share photos of her dog and the slippers she was wearing while lounging on the sofa.

Cyrus and Carter were photographed kissing during a vacation to Italy in August, with the photos circulating the same day it was reported that Cyrus was splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth. In the weeks after, the two women were spotted multiple times in Los Angeles and traveled to New York City for Fashion Week together. They also attended the VMAs together and Carter was even photographed wearing a ring with an “M” engraved on it.

A source also told PEOPLE that Cyrus and Carter had moved in together and were “very happy.”

“They live together and are very happy,” a source said in early September. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

After Cyrus and Carter’s split was reported, an insider told PEOPLE that Cyrus wants to focus on her career.

“Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” the source said. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.”

The two women were friends before they became romantically involved, and a third source shared that they will continue to remain friends.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider told PEOPLE, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

