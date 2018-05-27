All of Miley Cyrus’ Sexy Outfits Over the Years

Miley Cyrus has transformed numerous time in her 17-year career. She first reached stardom on the Disney Channel, became a pop culture staple as a twerking innovator and has mellowed out to become a regular coach on The Voice. Since she was thrust into the public eye as the daughter of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, Cyrus has worn different sexy outfits to go with every change. As an adult artist, the 25-year-old Cyrus has spent much of her time distancing herself from her Hannah Montana beginnings. The Bangerz era confirmed to everyone that Hannah Montana was just a fictional character. But she has even moved on beyond that era with 2015's Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz and 2017's Younger Now. Here is a look at 10 sexy looks Cyrus has had over the years.

Grammys Black Jumpsuit At the 2018 Grammys, Cyrus wore this Jean-Paul Gaultier black jumpsuit. The all-black color and the single white rose she carried was chosen to show support for the #MeToo movement. Surprisingly, Cyrus has only been nominated for one Grammy in her career. In 2014, she was up for Best Pop Vocal Album for Bangerz. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Vanity Fair Oscars Party Miley Cyrus attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party with Liam Hemsworth six years after they last went together. This time, Cyrus wore a beautiful black and white gown. Hemsworth and Cyrus have known each other since they starred in The Last Song together in 2010, and have been engaged since 2016. (Photo: Instagram / @mileycyrus)

2017 Cosmpolitan Photoshoot Last year, Cyrus covered Cosmopolitan, posing for a series of sexy photos to go with the interview, where she talked about the best part of having Dolly Parton for a godmother. "Having access to her closet! Ha. Seriously, watching the way she treats people with love and respect. Always a reminder to me and my family of what is important. Never let success change your heart," Cyrus said. Our #WCW is @MileyCyrus?￼?? Get her @Cosmopolitan cover issue on stands today! Also vote Miley #BestPop @ the @vmas! https://t.co/ucmTna9RlD pic.twitter.com/IRBXRGIuaa — RCA Records (@RCARecords) August 9, 2017

Silver Jumpsuit and Heels for Elton John Special In January, Miley Cyrus performed "The Bitch Is Back" during an Elton John tribute special for CBS. It did not air until earlier this month, but Cyrus shared a sexy look at her outfit on Instagram. She wore a sparkling, silver jumpsuit with knee-high boots. (Photo: Instagram/Miley Cyrus)

Sexy Easter Bunny Cyrus shared some NSFW Easter photos earlier this month. In one photo, she is wrapped inside a giant Easter basket for photographer Vijat Mohindra. One of the more controversial photos showed her getting spanked by an Easter Bunny mascot. (Photo: Instagram / @mileycyrus)

Grammys Red Dress Later during the Grammys, Cyrus changed into this gorgeous ballgown. During the show, she performed "Tiny Dancer" with Elton John during the show. Cyrus also recorded "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" for the new John tribute album Revamp. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Sexy Wonderland Photos Few celebrities get in the holiday spirit like Miley Cyrus. In February, Cyrus went all-out for a pink-themed photo shoot, even though some of the photos did not appear on her Instagram page until Feb. 27, long after Valentine's Day. The photos were taken for the magazine Wonderland by Ellen von Unwerth. Cyrus also shared sexy Valentine's Day photos on Feb. 14. (Photo: Instagram/Miley Cyrus)

Miley Shows Off Her Converse Shoes Earlier this year, Cyrus teamed up with Converse to create her own Chuck Taylors. On Feb. 10, she posted this photo of herself wearing black platform Chuck Taylors, "with glitterized sole and laces!" You can already buy her designs at Nike.com. (Photo: Instagram/Miley Cyrus)