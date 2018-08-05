Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in No Rush to Marry But Relationship Still Intact

Hollywood power couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are reportedly amused by persistent rumors they have split over her supposed reluctance to walk down the aisle, TMZ reports.

In fact, the outlet reports that tying the knot isn’t important to either of them, and might never happen. The two are reportedly content as long as they love each other, are happy and enjoy spending time with one another.

Although the two are engaged, it’s more of a symbol of commitment, and Cyrus has said in the past she doesn’t want to get married, despite the engagement — and Hemsworth is completely fine with that, sources said.

“They’re both super chill and grounded. They’re perfect for each other,” one insider said.

As for those splitting up rumors? The two are laughing them off. The day headlines detailing their breakup began circulating, the actor took to Instagram stories to share a funny video of the couple driving together before he scared his fiancee with a funny prank.

In the clip, Hemsworth drives down a street while the singer films the two dancing along to a song on the radio before the actor suddenly screams without warning.

“I’m going to beat the s—” a startled Cyrus begins to say before Hemsworth begins to shout “Number one!”

Adding fuel to the breakup rumors was the observation that Cyrus had wiped her Instagram clean, though several fans assumed the move was indicative of new music, rather than a breakup, as other stars, like Taylor Swift, have wiped their social media clean on the heels of a new music release.

“Miley Cyrus is on a social media blackout. The announcement for her new single is imminent. The world is shaking,” a fan tweeted.

Her social media blackout came just a few days after a source told US Weekly that Cyrus was working on new music, less than a year after the release of her last album, Younger Now.

“A new album is in the works for Miley,” an insider said. “She has been in New York since middle of this week and is officially working on new music.”

The Hannah Montana actress was reportedly seem recording at the same studio that Lady Gaga uses, the famous recording studio Jimi Hendrix built in Greenwich Village in 1970.

Additionally, famed producer Mark Ronson revealed in June that he was working with Cyrus on new tunes.