Quentin Tarantino Movie Regular Michael Parks Dies At 77

Kill Bill star Michael Parks has passed away at the age of 77. His death was announced by director Kevin Smith on social media on Wednesday morning.

Kevin Smith shared a touching tribute to Parks on Instagram. He captioned the post:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I hate to report that my cinematic muse #michaelparks has passed away. Michael was, and will likely forever remain, the best actor I’ve ever known. I wrote both #RedState and @tuskthemovie FOR Parks, I loved his acting so much. He was, hands-down, the most incredible thespian I ever had the pleasure to watch perform. And Parks brought out the absolute best in me every time he got near my set.

MORE: This year’s celebrities who have passed away

“From the moment I saw him steal the opening scene of #fromdusktildawn at an advance screening at the Sunset 5 back in the mid-90’s, I said to @samosier ‘Could you imagine what it must be like to work with a Yoda of acting like that guy? I gotta write for him one day.’ It took me 15 years but my dream came true on Red State (for which Parks won Best Actor at the @sitgesfestival) and then again years later with #tusk. Only Michael Parks could have delivered the line ‘Is man indeed a walrus at heart?’ and make it scary as f*ck. My favorite memory of Michael is watching him and #johnnydepp act with and at each other, like a couple of dueling wizards, in their shared scene in Tusk. Parks was in Heaven that day, sharing the screen with another brilliant actor and creating an unforgettable performance. He elevated any flick or TV show he was in and elevated every director he ever acted for.

“I was so f***ing blessed to have worked with this bonafide genius. But really, I was just lucky to have known him at all. My heart goes out to James (Michael’s son), Oriana (Michael’s wife), Quentin Tarantino (Michael’s biggest fan) and any movie or music lover who was ever dazzled by the talents of Michael Parks. Farewell, old friend. I’ll see you farther along…”

Parks was primarily known for appearing in a slew of Quentin Tarantino movies such as Django Unchained, Kill Bill: Vol. 1, and Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

The late actor is survived by his wife Oriana, and son Michael.

[H/T Den of Geek, Miramax]