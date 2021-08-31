Michael K. Williams to Play Important Boxing Figure in George Foreman Biopic

✖

A George Foreman biopic is in the works, and Michael K. Williams has landed a big role in the film. According to Deadline, the five-time Emmy nominated actor will play Doc Broadus, who was Foreman's trainer and mentor. Williams joins Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones in the biopic, as Davis will play Foreman while Jones will play Muhammad Ali. The film will be directed by George Tillman Jr. and set up under Sony's AFFIRM Films label.

Before meeting Foreman, Broadus ran a boxing program and realized how much potential Foreman had. Under Broadus' leadership, Foreman won a Gold Medal in the 1968 Olympics in the heavyweight division. The two continue to work together over the years, leading to Foreman becoming a two-time world heavyweight champion.

Doc Broadus, my first boxing teacher and trainer. Who said “if you straighten up; stop fighting on the streets you can win the Olympic” It went as said. In every title match, he was in the corner. https://t.co/Am3C4ouKdS — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) May 21, 2020

Last year, Foreman appeared on Sports Radio 94 WIP and talked about his battle with Joe Frazier when the two were undefeated at the time. "I was doing those things to Joe Frazier that I had been doing all over the country for the last three years," Foreman said. "Here he is trying to get close to me. Stop. Block. Get out of the way. Those were the things I was told to do from the day I turned pro… I had developed a defensive style with a punch to go along with it. That was me totally. I was right where I should have been with Joe Frazier. Defensively, it was an easy fight.

"I had seen Joe Frazier fight so I thought boy, you messed up now you knocked him down he is angry. You better be careful, he will get you. So I jumped on him and knocked him down again. Each time I knocked him down, I kept thinking 'boy, you messed up now'. It was about keeping him down till the fight was over."

Williams is known for his roles in TV shows The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, and most recently Lovecraft County. And when it comes to movies, Williams appeared in 12 Years a Slave, Gone Baby Gone and Superfly. He received Emmy nominations for his work in Lovecraft County, When They See Us, Vice, The Night Of and Bessie.