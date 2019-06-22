Michael Jackson Listened in on Lisa Marie Presely’s Phone Calls, Neverland Ranch Insider Claims

Years after his death, new allegations have surfaced about Michael Jackson’s brief marriage to Lisa Marie Presley. The late musician has been accused of listening in on his wife’s phone conversations during their marriage, which spanned from 1994 to 1996.

Sandy Domz, who worked as an administrative assistant at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch during that time period, told CBS’ Inside Edition the “Thriller” singer’s relationship with Presley seemed off, according to The Sun. She recalled Jackson, 50 when he died, regularly listening in on phone conversations — particularly those of his then-wife.

“Working in my office, I had a console that’s a large phone. It shows all the lines and all the intercoms that are on the ranch,” Domz recalled. “And Mr. Jackson was notorious for listening in on conversations, and he listened to Lisa’s conversations.”

Jackson’s former administrative assistant continued, “Listening devices were installed in many parts of the house and also in that particular guest unit. He wouldn’t tape her phone calls if she wasn’t on the ranch, she wasn’t a priority.”

There have been no shortage of rumors about Jackson and Presley’s marriage. At one point it was reported that the couple never even had sex during the two-year relationship. Presley set the record straight about those reports during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, however.

“It was a consummated marriage,” she said. “Yeah, that’s all I have to say on it. To me, the marriage was real.”

The marriage came up during conversation on the new REELZ documentary The Michael Jackson Story, which airs Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET. According to Radar Online, biographer Steve Knopper recalled the time period during which Jackson and Presely married.

“I was writing for a newspaper when Michael and Lisa Marie got married, and I remember I wrote the line ‘Michael and Lisa Marie were in love. There’s no other explanation.’ And I got so much flak from readers,” Vogel said. “People said, ‘How could that possibly be true?’ People actually became angry when you made the suggestion that Michael and Lisa Marie married because they were actually in love with each other.”

To this day, most don’t believe that what Jackson and Presley had was real. PEOPLE reporter Kate Coyne said in the documentary that there is “no chance” their marriage was “typical.”

“You add to the fact that Michael Jackson was lawn-dogged until his death by rumors that his sexuality was abnormal in some way. And by abnormal I don’t mean bisexual, homosexual, transsexual. I mean almost asexual in the sense that no one could really believe that he was attracted to anyone,” she said.

Neither Jackson nor Presley ever spoke publicly about the details of their ultra-private relationship. Fans may never know what went on behind closed doors between them.

Jackson and Presley never had children together. Both went on to remarry several times after the marriage dissolved. Not long after her marriage to Jackson ended, Presley married Nicolas Cage and then musician Michael Lockwood. Jackson went on to wed Debbie Rowe, with whom he fathered son Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. and Paris Jackson. He later fathered another child, Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson with an unknown surrogate.