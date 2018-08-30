Meghan McCain Breaks Down Over Casket of Her Father John McCain

A private memorial service was held for Sen. John McCain on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, with family and friends paying their respects to the late politician.

Of the multiple photos from the event though, one of the most powerful was of McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain, who broke down in tears as she approached her father’s casket, covered with an American flag to honor his lifetime of service to his country.

The memorial, which was held on what would have been McCain’s 82nd birthday, also found the politician’s wife, Cindy, having her own moment with her late husband’s casket.

Gently laying her cheek on the flag and resting her hand gently on top, Cindy was overcome with emotion as well.

In addition to Meghan and Cindy, the senator’s sons, John and James, and daughters Sidney and Bridget were also in attendance.

McCain passed away on Aug. 25 after battling brain cancer, just one day after the senator’s family announced in a statement that he was discontinuing medical treatment.

“Last summer, Sen. John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the statement read, via CBS News. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The statement continued, “Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

After McCain’s death, Meghan used social media to share a letter discussing her relationship with her father and how she is coping with his passing.

“I love you forever – my beloved father,” she captioned the message.

She also shared a farewell letter her father had addressed “to the country he loved so much.”

