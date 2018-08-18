Meghan Markle’s Surprising Connection to Prince Harry’s Ex Chelsy Davy

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their happy wedding day in May, the Prince was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Chelsy Davy from 2005 to 2010. But as fate would have it, both women in Harry’s life sharing an interesting connection.

While Harry and Davy were once hot and heavy, the two remained close after the breakup, with Davy even attending the Royal Wedding.

While Chelsy, Meghan and Harry seem to not have much awkwardness, turns out Markle and Davy have a surprising new connection, Cosmopolitan reports, as Davy is now dating one of her best friends’ ex-husband.

Davy’s current boyfriend James Marshall used to be married to Elettra Wiedemann, a buddy of the Duchess of Sussex. They have been dating since at least April.

“It’s not clear if Meghan introduced Chelsy to James, but this keeps everyone happy,” a source told The Mirror.

Davy was Prince Harry’s longest-running girlfriend before his marriage to Meghan Markle on May 19. She even accompanied him to his brother, Prince William’s wedding in 2011.

Through a combination of miraculous camera timing and projected reactions from viewers, Davy’s expression at the ceremony became iconic of the jilted ex-girlfriend. Fans added countless captions to the pictures of Davy pursing her lips in the pews as Prince Harry said his vows to Markle.

Outside of that singular image, Davy actually looked bright and cheerful for most of the royal wedding. She wore a classy navy blue dress with a matching shawl and fascinator. Davy has said on numerous occasions that she and Prince Harry remain on good terms after their break up, and even consider one another friends.

Davy’s biggest surprise on the wedding day was that she was not invited to the reception at the Frogmore House. Sources told Daily Mail that Davy was “shocked” by the snub.

Davy herself may have gotten engaged shortly after the royal wedding. She was spotted toying with a ring at a lunch date with her boyfriend and looking ecstatic.

Many are glad to see the two ladies can put the past behind and be civil, especially with Meghan having her hands full adjusting to royal life and with her family.

“She’s very overwhelmed with all the rules of the Palace. She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning,” an insider told Us Weekly in late July. “The Palace has been really good and supportive of her, but she’s still learning her new life.”

The insider added that while nothing is official, "they are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California," and are "working to finalize locations and venues." The two also have a specific goal in mind for their visit, according to the source.

