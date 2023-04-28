Meghan Markle Makes Another Big Hollywood Career Change

Meghan Markle has made another big move in her Hollywood career. She signed up with the agency WME, which will represent her business interests, Variety reported Thursday. However, acting is not expected to be an area of focus for WME, so don't expect Markle to return to work in front of the camera.

WME is putting together a dream team for Markle to represent her interests. Former Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel; Brad Slater, who worked with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WME; and Serena Williams' longtime agent Jill Smoller will represent Markle. WME will also represent Archewell, Markle and Prince Harry's production company, which currently has a deal with Netflix.

Markle's latest move comes a few weeks after her Variety cover story, in which she outlined her aspirations for Archewell. She told the magazine that she would like to make shows and documentaries with a focus on love as "the baseline" for their projects. In other words, don't expect Archewell to make a horror movie, as Markle pointed out.

"For my husband, the Invictus Games have been such a huge piece of his life and his work, having been in the army for 10 years and working for the rehabilitation of wounded vets and their families," Markle explained. "We talk about emotional injuries that come from those types of experiences. Those are love stories."

"For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn't always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com," Markle continued. "Don't we miss them? I miss them so much. I've probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again."

So far, the most high-profile projects from Achewell have been non-fiction series. The Harry & Meghan documentary series was a huge hit for Netflix, garnering 81.5 million minutes watched in its first week. It became the most-watched documentary series in Netflix's history. Markle and Harry are also executive producers on the profile series Live to Lead. Archewell's audio division has a deal with Spotify, which is home to Markle's Archetypes podcast.

Markle's latest career move also comes at an important time for the royal family. Harry's father, King Charles III, is set to have his coronation ceremony on May 6. Harry will attend, but Markle plans to stay home with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Archie's fourth birthday is coincidentally the same day as the coronation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020 and stepped down from senior royal duties.