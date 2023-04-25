Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted on Kiss Cam at Lakers Game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent date night with the Los Angeles Lakers! PEOPLE reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen on the kiss cam while attending Monday night's game. Their outing comes days before Harry is set to head to the United Kingdom for King Charles III's coronation.

The official Instagram account for the NBA shared a clip of Meghan and Harry reacting to their kiss cam moment. The prince appeared to lean in to Meghan, who could be seen smiling as she noticed that they were on the jumbotron. It's unclear whether Meghan and Harry took the kiss cam up on its offer, as the clip ends before showing whether they shared a smooch.

As PEOPLE noted, this marked Meghan's first public outing since it was confirmed that she would not be attending Charles' coronation. While Harry will be making the trip back to his home country in order to support his father, Meghan will stay in California with the couple's two children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Charles' coronation actually falls on Archie's birthday, which was reportedly one of the reasons why the former Suits star decided against the trip.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source said about Archie's birthday festivities. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend." They added that Archie will have a blast spending his birthday with his younger sister, Lilibet, saying, "They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'"

There was much speculation surrounding Charles' coronation and whether his son and daughter-in-law would attend the event. Considering that there has been some reported strife within the royal family, it was up in the air whether they would go back to the United Kingdom for the occasion. In the months leading up to the coronation, Harry and Meghan have opened up about their struggles with the royal family in both their Netflix docuseries and the prince's memoir, Spare, which was released in January. Despite the drama, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that Harry would be there to support his father during his coronation. Although, he likely won't be staying in the United Kingdom for too long. Harry is expected to make a quick return to California after Charles is officially crowned as King in Westminster Abbey on May 6.