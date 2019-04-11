Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Not Announce Baby Sussex Arrival

Royal fans have become accustomed to getting a glimpse of royal babies just hours after they are born, with both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton having posed outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London with their kids shortly after giving birth. Meghan Markle is expected to welcome her first child in just a few weeks, but it seems the Duchess of Sussex won’t be participating in a such a photo call this time around.

The palace announced in a statement Thursday morning that Markle and husband Prince Harry will be celebrating their newborn’s arrival privately and will share the happy news with the public in their own time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Markle will also reportedly break royal tradition by choosing not to use Queen Elizabeth’s delivery team, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Duchess has selected her own team to assist with the birth.

According to the report, Markle doesn’t want “men in suits” to be in charge of her baby’s birth and has appointed her own delivery team led by an unnamed female doctor.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” one source said, while another claimed, “It is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

Sources add that the Duchess is receiving plenty of support for her decision.

“Above all, this is her birth, her baby, and she must do whatever feels right for her,” one source close to Markle said. “How could anyone judge her for that?”

Another Markle source shared, “No one has thought anything of [her decision] because it really is ever so personal.”

It’s also still unknown exactly where Markle will be giving birth, with conflicting reports having suggested St. Mary’s but others arguing that London’s distance from Markle and Harry’s new home at Frogmore Cottage has led them to choose a hospital closer to the country.

Photo Credit: Getty / Pool / Samir Hussein