Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted for First Time After Becoming an Uncle and Aunt

After Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23, Prince Harry became an uncle for the third time, and the royal was seen for the first time since the birth announcement was made while making an appearance in London.

Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle arrived at St. Martin-in-the-Fields church in London on Monday afternoon for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Stephen Lawrence, a black British man who was killed at age 18 in a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in 1993.

Both Markle and Harry have spoken out against racism in the past, with Markle discussing her biracial background and Harry issuing a rare statement condemning what he viewed as racist attacks against Markle in the press.

Harry and Markle met Baroness Lawrence, Stephen’s mother, and her son Stuart at the entrance of the church before taking their seats for the service, during which Harry read a message on behalf of Prince Charles.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Markle donned a dark belted dress with white detailing for the occasion, with her hair pulled back in a bun.

Soon, the royal family will grow once again, though this time it will be through a wedding, as Markle and Harry are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The couple will reportedly include William, George and Charlotte in their big day, while Middleton will attend the wedding as a guest due to having just given birth.

“Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth,” a source told Vanity Fair. “They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day.”

“They just want Kate to be able to enjoy the day and not worry about anything,” the source added. “Harry has said there’s no pressure on her to do anything. They know Kate will have her hands full.”

William is expected to be Harry’s best man, while George will be a page boy and Charlotte will likely be a flower girl, ABC News reports. The two young royals previously participated in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding, with George serving as a page boy and Charlotte as a bridesmaid. Middleton was in charge of looking after the bridal party, so she’ll likely have a more relaxing day this time around.

