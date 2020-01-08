See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First Public Appearance of 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a six-week break from royal duties during the holidays to spend time in North America with their son, Archie, but the royal couple is now back in business, making their first official appearance of 2020 on Tuesday at Canada House in London.

The Sussexes met with Janice Charette, the High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K., to thank her staff for “the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay” in the Great White North, PEOPLE reports. The royals met with Charette in the “British Columbia Room” and chose the location because they had stayed on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, during their trip.

Afterward, they visited the Canada Gallery to take in an exhibition by Skawennati, an indigenous Canadian artist, and spent time speaking with members of the High Commission team who support the partnership between the U.K. and Canada. They also met some Canada House employees who were standing outside before the royals’ arrival.

“Today’s visit provided an opportunity to discuss some of the common priorities and values shared by Canada and Their Royal Highnesses, such as a commitment to conservation and fighting the challenges of climate change, supporting the economic and democratic empowerment of women and girls, and encouraging young people and youth leaders in Canada and across the Commonwealth to actively engage in the social, economic, and environmental challenges of their generation,” Charette said.

For the day out, Markle wore a camel coat by Reiss, a wool sweater by Massimo Dutti, a brown satin midi skirt by Massimo Dutti and brown velvet pumps by Jimmy Choo, according to Meghan’s Mirror. She paired the monochrome look with gold swallow stud earrings by Catherine Zoraida and a Kismet by Milka bracelet.

Prior to their visit to Canada House, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a private visit to see the Hubb Community Kitchen and visit the women there. Markle started visiting the kitchen, which became a gathering place after London’s Grenfell Tower fire, in January 2018 and has become friends with the women. The Duchess even wrote the foreward to the group’s cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook.

During the Sussex’s trip to Canada, they were spotted by several residents on various hiking trails, and Markle even stopped to help one couple take a selfie. They spent the holiday with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, and were visited by close friends.

