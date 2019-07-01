Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Baby Archie’s Christening Date

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, on May 6, and the date for baby Archie’s christening has officially been revealed.

PEOPLE reports that the infant’s christening will take place on July 6, two months after he was born. That timeline lines up with the christenings of some of Archie’s famous relatives, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but there will reportedly be one major difference when it comes to Archie’s big day.

For the christenings of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children, the press was allowed to photograph guests entering and leaving the venues, but every aspect of Archie’s christening will reportedly be private, with photos to be released the next day.

Royal reporter Rebecca English shared that just 25 guests will be in attendance at the christening, which is being held in Queen Elizabeth‘s private chapel at Windsor Castle.

“The venue, in the inner sanctum of the castle, means it’s impossible to offer public access to the ceremony – although pressure is on to allow at least one news organisation access to arrivals, as well as the couple’s chosen photographer,” English reports. “All Royal christenings are private. Sometimes, however, access is granted to cover the arrivals, as well as family photographs being released. We will see the official pics, the issue yet to be thrashed out is whether media will be allowed to cover arrivals in some way.”

A source told PEOPLE that the christening will take place in the private chapel because Markle and Harry “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty.”

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” the insider added.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, will be among the guests, though Queen Elizabeth will reportedly not attend as she has a prior commitment. Prince William and Kate Middleton will also likely attend, as will Archie’s godparents, who have not yet been publicly named.

The ceremony will reportedly be performed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who baptized Markle. The ceremony will likely use the Lily Font, a silver bowl that has been used for every royal since 1841, as well as water from the river Jordan.

During his christening, Archie will reportedly wear the same gown that his royal cousins did, as the garment has become tradition, Town & Country shares. The gown is a replica of the dress that Queen Victoria commissioned for her daughter Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa, and the original was worn by 62 royal babies before a replica was made after Lady Louise Windsor wore the gown in 2004.

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool