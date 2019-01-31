Meghan Markle Glows While Cradling Baby Bump With Au Naturel Look

If anyone makes being pregnant look flawless, it’s Meghan Markle, hands down!

The Duchess of Sussex was glowing in a beautiful nude dress and blazer at London’s National Theatre. According to Entertainment Weekly, the off-white dress and jacket were designed by Brandon Maxwell and fit elegantly with her Carolina Herrera clutch in hand with Auquazzura heels.

Her hair was wrapped in a bun — which is a go-to look for Markle and she rocks it! Plus, her light makeup look allowed her pregnancy glow to shine through.

Her visit to the Theatre is her first since taking over for Queen Elizabeth II as the new patronage. It was announced earlier this month that Markle would be strongly focusing her attention towards four separate causes, and the Theatre is one.

“The Duchess is delighted to become Patron of both national and grassroots organizations that are part of the fabric of the U.K., and is very much looking forward to working with them to bring wider public attention on, and make a particular difference to these organizations and, more widely, the sectors they each represent,” her office at Kensington Palace announced in an official statement.

The Theatre is one of the U.K.’s most prominent, publicly funded, performing arts venues and was named as one of her patronages in part due to her successful acting career. The Director of the National Theatre, Rufus Norris, reacted with excitement when the Duchess first hinted at her interest in being involved.

“The Duchess shares our deeply-held conviction that theatre has the power to bring together people from all communities and walks of life. I very much look forward to working closely with Her Royal Highness in the years to come.”

Other organizations who have her attention in 2019 are The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Work and Mayhew.

These organizations will keep Markle busy this year but so will her newborn, who she is expecting with husband Prince Harry in the spring. It’s no secret she created a stir the day she said “I-do” to her prince charming between her family drama and American ways, but now taking over headlines is some believe her pregnancy is fake.

Some conspiracy theorist who have eyed the royal closely since her pregnancy announcement Oct. 15, are convinced it’s not as believable as it seems.

“Her belly button is placed between her ribs?!?! What is this nonsense?!?! How can someone think this deformed bump is real?!?! Is everyone blind??? #RealLifeBirdBox #Moonbump #ItsFakeForHeavensSake,” one person wrote.

“6 months pregnant and she bends this low without batting an eyelid. Yes, #Meghan, we believe you are pregnant! #DuchessOfDeceit,” another person noticed.

And someone alleged on Twitter, “Some believe Prince Harry & Meghan are using a surrogate as she previously told her ex-husband she could not get pregnant.”

The couple have already gone to extreme measures to keep as private and as possible already, between moving homes away from Kensington Palace and straying away from tradition by choosing to give birth to the new royal at St. Mary’s Lindo Wing instead of at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.