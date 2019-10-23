Watch Awkward Moment Meghan Markle Doesn’t Know What to Do as Charity Organizer Bizarrely Curtsies and Hugs Her

Meghan Markle recently suffered an awkward moment at an event, when she didn’t know what to do as the organizer of the charity bizarrely curtsied while Markle went in to hug her, and the entire exchange was caught on camera. Per the Daily Mail, Markle was attending the One World Summit at the Royal Albert Hall and headed out on stage to greet Kate Robertson, who organizes the charity. However, the two had differing positions on how the greeting should go, with Robertson delivering a curtsy as markle went on for a warm embrace. The two then laughed off the faux pas and shared a hug together.

This has been quite an ecentful month for Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, as earlier in October it was reported that Harry has accused both The Daily Mirror and The Sun of allegedly intercepting his private cell phone calls, which sets up the couple for a potentially crucial legal battle.

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” Harry said a statement — as reported by PEOPLE — referencing his mother, who passed away in a car accident when he was just a boy.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he continued. “We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.”

The Duke and Dutchess are funding the legal action themselves, as they felt this was their only option for recourse. “To stand back and do nothing,” said Harry, “would be contrary to everything we believe in.”

Two people who ahve since come out to support Markle are political mother-daughter duo Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. When recently asked U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times what their thoughts were on Markles relationship with the press, Hillary replied, “I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable.”

Chelsea added, “She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use. Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly.”

“I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do,” Chelsea also said. “And isn’t willing to be bullied.”

